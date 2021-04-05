Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $119.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

