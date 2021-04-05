Phocas Financial Corp. Has $909,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 184,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of MAA opened at $146.64 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

