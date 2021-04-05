Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 13,938 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,469,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $41.87.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.