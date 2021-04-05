The Graph (GRT) Price Up 4.5% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $229.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00053600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00678276 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028358 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.