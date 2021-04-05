Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $516.46 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $516.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00055477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00282495 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028107 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.