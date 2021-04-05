AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. AtriCure has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,941 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,460 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.