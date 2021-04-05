IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Monday. IDEX has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

