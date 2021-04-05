Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $62,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 275,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 112,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of HUN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.