Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,062 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COF stock opened at $129.78 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.
COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.
In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
