Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,062 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $129.78 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

