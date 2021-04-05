JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 555 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $78,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,299,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

