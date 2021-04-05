Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $74.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

