National Pension Service Buys 18,149 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.97 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

