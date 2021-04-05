Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $144.42 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

