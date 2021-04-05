Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $293.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

