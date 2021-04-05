RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

