Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $89.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

