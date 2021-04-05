Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

