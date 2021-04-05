Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.