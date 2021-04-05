Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

