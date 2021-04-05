Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $311,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 557,581 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

