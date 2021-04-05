2,013 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

