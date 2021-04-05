Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $560,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,424,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE opened at $236.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

