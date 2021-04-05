Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 30,591 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.