Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,733.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $4,824,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $64.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

