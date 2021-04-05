United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

