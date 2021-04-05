Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. American Express has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

