RMR Wealth Builders Invests $91,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.24 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

