Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $13,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $603,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,525 shares of company stock worth $202,859,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

