Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $69,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $176.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

