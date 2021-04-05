JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $73,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.