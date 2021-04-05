Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $343,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

