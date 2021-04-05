Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,416 shares of company stock worth $7,270,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

