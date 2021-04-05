RMR Wealth Builders Sells 616 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.52 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

