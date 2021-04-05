RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 801 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

