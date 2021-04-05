RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 2,035 Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $844.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

