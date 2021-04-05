Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 601.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $104.53.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

