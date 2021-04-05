The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

