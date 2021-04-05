JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 109,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $71,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,199,000 after buying an additional 136,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $284.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.