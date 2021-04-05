Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 221,334 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.66% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $193,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

