Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $194.81 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,980,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

