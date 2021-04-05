Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Diodes worth $201,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diodes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.