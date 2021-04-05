JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of KLA worth $85,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $347.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $347.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

