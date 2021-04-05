JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 150,952 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $86,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $95.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.