JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $87.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Nordson worth $87,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

