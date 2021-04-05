National Pension Service Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 106,274 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

