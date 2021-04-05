Headinvest LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.