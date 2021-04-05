Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $178.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.21 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $804.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $925.49 million, with estimates ranging from $807.84 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

