Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,203 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $208,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.