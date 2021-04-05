Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $213,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Saia stock opened at $234.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.