$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $949.00 million. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $23,065,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 147,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.